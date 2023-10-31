Worldcoin Token WLD Surpasses 2 USDT, Reaching New High Since Mid-August

According to Foresight News, the Worldcoin token (WLD) has broken through the 2 USDT mark, reaching a new high since mid-August. The token has experienced a 24-hour increase of over 7%. The market has seen significant fluctuations, and Foresight News advises investors to be aware of the risks involved. The recent surge in the value of WLD highlights the growing interest in the Worldcoin project. However, investors should remain cautious due to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. As with any investment, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider the potential risks before making any decisions.

