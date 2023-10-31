copy link
Galxe DAO Announces Next GAL Unlocking on November 5
2023-10-31 10:24
According to Foresight News, Galxe DAO has announced that the next unlocking of GAL tokens will take place on November 5. A total of 5,176,000 GAL tokens will be released, representing 2.59% of the total supply and 5.756% of the circulating supply.
