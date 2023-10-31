Solana Foundation Announces Launch of Second Node Validator Firedancer on Testnet

According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation announced the launch of Firedancer, the second node validator for Solana, developed by Jump Crypto, at the annual Solana community summit Breakpoint. Firedancer aims to improve the diversity of node clients and the stability of the Solana blockchain, making it more resilient and resistant to attacks. Compared to the first client, Firedancer is developed using C/C++ language, which provides higher compatibility and memory efficiency, while reducing the cost of running Solana nodes.

