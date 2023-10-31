copy link
create picture
more
Solana Foundation Announces Launch of Second Node Validator Firedancer on Testnet
Binance News
2023-10-31 09:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation announced the launch of Firedancer, the second node validator for Solana, developed by Jump Crypto, at the annual Solana community summit Breakpoint. Firedancer aims to improve the diversity of node clients and the stability of the Solana blockchain, making it more resilient and resistant to attacks. Compared to the first client, Firedancer is developed using C/C++ language, which provides higher compatibility and memory efficiency, while reducing the cost of running Solana nodes.
View full text