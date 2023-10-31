Gnosis Chain Resolves Network-Wide Block Production Issue

According to Foresight News, Gnosis Chain experienced a network-wide block production issue on October 19, 2023, at around 10:24:25, causing nodes to produce blocks with invalid state roots. Every node in the network, including the block producers themselves, rejected these blocks. As a result, the network did not see any new blocks for multiple epochs until the error was corrected, with a total of four incidents occurring on the same day. Gnosis Chain stated that there were no funds lost, no slashing, and no long reorganizations to full nodes. The issue has been resolved, and it is strongly recommended that stakers running Nethermind update to Nethermind v1.21.1.

