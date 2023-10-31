copy link
create picture
more
Chainlink Data Feeds Launches on ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea
Binance News
2023-10-31 09:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized data solution Chainlink Data Feeds has been launched on ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea, allowing developers to take advantage of Linea network's scalability and Chainlink's data resources.
View full text