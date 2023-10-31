Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

North American Bitcoin Miners Evolve into Industrial-Scale Enterprises, Bernstein Reports

Binance News
2023-10-31 08:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) miners are transforming into industrial-scale enterprises, with North America gaining market share over China, according to a research report by broker Bernstein. The report highlights Riot Platforms (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK) as preferred market share consolidators with strong operational edge, low cost of production, high liquidity, and unlevered balance sheets. Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra also noted that Marathon Digital (MARA), the largest miner, has sub-par costs and no operational edge due to its dependence on hosting partners. Riot and CleanSpark are investing counter-cyclically in bitcoin self-mining capacity, unlike some miners who shifted capacity to AI and high-performance computing. Bernstein expects this counter-cyclical BTC capacity to pay off as the cycle turns. The report also mentioned that bitcoin price cycles have followed four-year patterns in sync with bitcoin halving. For the 2024-27 cycle, the world's largest cryptocurrency is expected to rise to a cycle high of $150,000 by mid-2025. The next bitcoin halving is anticipated in April 2024, and a winning bitcoin miner is considered a high-beta way to gain exposure.
View full text