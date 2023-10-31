Kenya to Launch Digital Identification System in December 2023

According to Cointelegraph, the Kenyan government plans to roll out its digital identification system in December 2023 after a testing period that will take the next few months. President of Kenya, William Ruto, announced that the digital ID has been a major problem for the country and is now in testing mode. The digital IDs will be introduced alongside Maisha Namba, a system of lifelong personal identification numbers assigned to Kenyan citizens upon registration. The joint ID system aims to help digitalize registries and provide citizens with swifter access to state, educational, and medical resources. Julius Bitok, the Principal Secretary of Immigration and Citizen Services, explained in August that the digital identity system will provide Kenyans with a secure and reliable way to verify their identity for various purposes, including accessing government services, opening bank accounts, and traveling. The system will also help reduce fraud and corruption and improve efficiency. In September, Bitok urged private businesses to embrace the digital ID systems, as they enable innovative solutions like mobile banking and agent networks, transforming e-commerce processes. He promised that the government will ensure the design of the digital ID will facilitate commerce and ease business transactions. In June 2023, the Central Bank of Kenya expressed doubts about the necessity to implement the central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the short to medium term, referring to other innovative solutions around the existing ecosystem that could address Kenya's pain points in payment.

