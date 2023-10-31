P2E Blockchain Game Pixels Launches on Ronin Network

According to Foresight News, P2E blockchain game Pixels has announced its launch on the Ronin Network, as well as the opening of Pixels Pets, NFTs with instant gaming utility, on the Ronin Chain. The company also stated that users can now log in to Pixels using their Ronin wallet, and BERRY, the primary in-game currency in the Pixels Farming game loop, can be deposited into or withdrawn from the wallet for future trading on Katana. Furthermore, the arrival of Pixels' main token, PIXEL, is expected to be sooner than anticipated.

