Spain to Implement EU Crypto Asset Market Regulation by December 2025

According to Foresight News, Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has announced plans to implement the European Union's (EU) Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation at the national level by December 2025. The deadline for all 27 EU member countries to implement MiCA is July 2026. Foresight News previously reported that the MiCA regulation was officially published in the EU's Official Journal (OJEU) in June 2023.

