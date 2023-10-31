OpenBuild Launches SBT Program for Early Community Contributors

According to Foresight News, developer community OpenBuild has launched the first phase of its SBT program, targeting early community contributors. Users who registered with OpenBuild and completed their developer profile before October 26 will be eligible for SBT airdrops. OpenBuild has also initiated a competition on QuestN, where developers who complete corresponding tasks will receive early contributor SBTs, with a total of 100 available until December 31, 2023, at 10:30. The distributed SBTs will serve as the primary credentials for developers to obtain community benefits in the future, including airdrops, free courses and certifications, bounty, and priority internal referrals for recruitment.

