X Employee Stock Compensation Plan Values Company at $19 Billion

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, sources cited by Fortune reveal that X, formerly known as Twitter, is granting restricted stock units (RSUs) to employees at a price of $45 per share. The current equity valuation stands at $19 billion, which is less than half of the acquisition price of $44 billion at the time.