copy link
create picture
more
Unibot Addresses Token Approval Vulnerability in New Router
Binance News
2023-10-31 06:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Unibot announced on Twitter that they have encountered a token approval vulnerability in their new router. To address the issue, the company has temporarily suspended the router. Unibot reassures users that any funds lost due to the error in the new router will be compensated, and their keys and wallets remain secure. A detailed response will be released once the investigation is concluded.
View full text