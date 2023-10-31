NFTGo Launches Machine Learning-Based NFT Valuation Indicator

According to Foresight News, NFT data aggregation platform NFTGo has introduced a machine learning-based NFT valuation indicator. Users can now obtain more accurate valuations for their NFTs directly on the NFT detail page, maximizing the potential of their holdings. The indicator is supported by NFTGo's proprietary enterprise valuation service, GoPricing, which combines trait analysis, historical transaction data, and machine learning technologies. The platform has opened its API interface, and the company claims that the valuation accuracy for supported projects exceeds 90%. The model has been published in the Stanford Blockchain Review.

