According to Foresight News, Unibot has been attacked by hackers, as revealed by Beosin's security risk monitoring, warning, and blocking platform, Beosin EagleEye. The Beosin security team has analyzed the attack and found that the root cause is CAll injection. Beosin Trace is currently tracking the stolen funds, and Beosin reminds users that they can cancel authorization on Revoke.

