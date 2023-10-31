copy link
Unibot Attacker Receives 1 ETH as Gas Fee from FixedFloat Mixer
Binance News
2023-10-31 05:40
According to Foresight News, monitoring by Scopescan has revealed that a Unibot attacker received 1 ETH as a gas fee from the FixedFloat mixer, just one week after the launch of Unibot.
