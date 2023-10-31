copy link
create picture
more
Unibot Attackers Transfer Memecoin and Convert to ETH, Exploiting $560,000 Vulnerability
Binance News
2023-10-31 05:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Scopescan monitoring has revealed that Unibot attackers have transferred memecoin from Unibot users and immediately converted it into ETH. The current scale of the vulnerability exploitation is approximately $560,000.
View full text