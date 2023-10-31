Web3Go Joins Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program

According to Foresight News, data intelligence network Web3Go has been selected for the 39th Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program. The company will leverage Hong Kong's geographical location and policy advantages, combined with its years of expertise in the data field, to explore the construction of an 'AI+Web3' application and service network. Cyberport data reveals that 43 companies were ultimately selected for the incubation program, including eight blockchain technology companies represented by Web3Go. Web3Go has previously completed brand upgrades and product splits, and now owns the on-chain data open platform Analytix and the AI-native data asset platform Reiki. The Cyberport community has gathered over 380 fintech companies, covering various fields such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and big data, making it the largest fintech community in Hong Kong. The incubation program provides multi-faceted support for resident companies, including up to HKD 500,000 in funding, talent and research subsidies, professional training, business development support, and expert consultation.

