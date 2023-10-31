Telegram Founder Announces 3.5 Million Premium Subscribers and New Features

According to Foresight News, Telegram founder Du Rove announced that the platform now has 3.5 million premium subscribers. In addition to this milestone, subscribers can now choose the color of their names and quotes in chat conversations. Du Rove also encouraged users to update their Telegram app to the latest version to experience how reply and link previews should work in 2023. He stated that the industry has been waiting for Telegram to showcase the next step in these formats since their invention a few years ago, and now the wait is over.

