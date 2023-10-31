PayPal USD Stablecoin Sees Significant Growth in Circulation and Transactions

According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that PayPal's USD stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), has issued nearly 150 million tokens (148,340,937) to date. The circulation has seen a growth of almost 40% in the past seven days. Currently, there are 1,594 on-chain holding addresses and 9,308 on-chain transactions for the stablecoin.

