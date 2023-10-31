copy link
create picture
more
15 Years Since the Release of Bitcoin Whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto
Binance News
2023-10-31 02:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, it has been 15 years since the release of the Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto. On October 31, 2008, the whitepaper titled 'Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System' was published, marking the beginning of the cryptocurrency era.
View full text