15 Years Since the Release of Bitcoin Whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, it has been 15 years since the release of the Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto. On October 31, 2008, the whitepaper titled 'Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System' was published, marking the beginning of the cryptocurrency era.