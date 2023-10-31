Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk's Social Media Platform X Valued at Less Than Half of Purchase Price

Binance News
2023-10-31 02:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, an internal memo has revealed that Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is now worth less than half of the $44 billion he paid for it in October 2022. The memo and sources familiar with the matter stated that restricted stock units recently paid to employees were valued at $45 a share, putting the company's value at around $19 billion. Since taking over the platform, Musk has made several controversial moves, including rebranding it to X, changing content rules, and laying off about 80% of the workforce. X's daily active user count has declined nearly 20% since Musk's takeover. Bloomberg estimates that X has lost at least half of its total advertising revenue, making it less popular with advertisers. The significant drop in revenue has also made servicing Musk's debt worrisome for the firm, as X reportedly owes around $1.2 billion in interest payments on its roughly $13 billion in total debt. Musk has expressed a desire to rely more on paid user subscriptions, but currently, less than 1% of the platform's total user base has opted for a premium subscription, generating less than $120 million in annual revenue. Despite the challenges, some benefits have emerged under Musk's leadership, such as paying individual creators for their engagement through revenue-sharing payments. Musk recently announced that posts corrected by the Community Notes feature would become ineligible for revenue share, aiming to prioritize accurate information over sensationalism. Additionally, Musk has expressed plans to transform X into an 'everything app,' inspired by Asian super apps like WeChat, which would expand the platform to include various financial services, video calls, and other lifestyle use cases. There are also hopes that X will integrate cryptocurrency in the future.
View full text