copy link
create picture
more
Symbiosis Finance Launches Cross-Chain Zap Feature for Lido
Binance News
2023-10-31 01:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain liquidity protocol Symbiosis Finance has launched the cross-chain Zap feature for Lido, allowing users to provide liquidity from any chain to Lido. This includes cross-chain transfers of wstETH tokens between L2s. Users can now route through USDC or WETH cross-chain pools.
View full text