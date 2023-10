Symbiosis Finance Launches Cross-Chain Zap Feature for Lido

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, multi-chain liquidity protocol Symbiosis Finance has launched the cross-chain Zap feature for Lido, allowing users to provide liquidity from any chain to Lido. This includes cross-chain transfers of wstETH tokens between L2s. Users can now route through USDC or WETH cross-chain pools.