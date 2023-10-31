copy link
Tangible Stablecoin Protocol Aims to Restore USDR Collateralization Rate to 100%
2023-10-31 01:23
According to Foresight News, Tangible, a stablecoin protocol backed by real-world assets, is still working on improving its workflow. The goal remains to restore the target collateralization rate (CR) of USDR to 100% and migrate customers from USDR to a solution that the majority of users and the community consider a fair alternative in terms of value and experience. Previously, Foresight News reported that on October 12, Tangible stated that due to all the liquidity DAI in the USDR vault being redeemed, the market value shrank rapidly. Additionally, the lack of DAI for redemption led to panic selling and decoupling, causing the USDR price to drop to $0.566.
