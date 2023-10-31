DYdX Ops SubDAO Launches User Bridge Interface for Token Migration

According to Foresight News, dYdX Ops subDAO has announced the launch of a user bridge interface, allowing users to follow its token migration guide to bridge ethDYDX tokens from Ethereum to the dYdX chain. The dYdX chain's genesis involves two key phases: the Alpha phase aims to ensure network security, while the Beta phase will enable limited transactions. The current dYdX Ops subDAO launch of the dYdX chain's Alpha phase will include bridging and staking, with the chain's security and validity confirmed by DOS.

