Quantum Blockchain Raises £2 Million to Advance R&D and Expand Cloud Infrastructure
Binance News
2023-10-31 01:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, London Stock Exchange-listed mining company Quantum Blockchain has announced the completion of a £2 million financing through a new share placement. The funds raised will be used to advance its research and development plans by increasing recruitment, acquiring new hardware, and expanding software development. Additionally, the company may establish cloud service infrastructure in North America.
