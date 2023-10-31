copy link
Brazilian Crypto Anti-Fraud Company Vaas Raises $2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round
2023-10-31 00:56
According to Foresight News, Brazilian cryptocurrency anti-fraud company Vaas has announced the completion of a BRL 10 million (approximately $2 million) pre-seed funding round, led by ABSeed. Vaas supports tracking the entire history of assets within crypto wallets and identifies irregular or suspicious transactions. The new funds will be used to develop new products and expand the business into traditional financial sectors such as banking.
