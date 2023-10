Pendle Finance Partners With Waymont To Provide Hacker Protection For Liquidity Pools

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DeFi yield protocol Pendle Finance has partnered with self-custody platform Waymont to provide hacker protection for liquidity pools. In the event of an imminent attack, Waymont can detect any threats and immediately trigger pre-signed withdrawal transactions on behalf of users, automatically withdrawing and returning funds to a secure vault.