copy link
create picture
more
Pendle Finance Partners With Waymont To Provide Hacker Protection For Liquidity Pools
Binance News
2023-10-31 00:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DeFi yield protocol Pendle Finance has partnered with self-custody platform Waymont to provide hacker protection for liquidity pools. In the event of an imminent attack, Waymont can detect any threats and immediately trigger pre-signed withdrawal transactions on behalf of users, automatically withdrawing and returning funds to a secure vault.
View full text