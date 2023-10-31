copy link
create picture
more
Arkham Launches Chatroom Feature for Blockchain Data Analysis Platform
Binance News
2023-10-31 00:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis platform Arkham has introduced a chatroom feature, allowing users to interact with others interested in the same community or page. Each entity and token page on Arkham now has a chatroom where users can directly engage with one another. Additionally, users can earn points by verifying their entity pages and participating in chats.
View full text