Arkham Launches Chatroom Feature for Blockchain Data Analysis Platform

According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis platform Arkham has introduced a chatroom feature, allowing users to interact with others interested in the same community or page. Each entity and token page on Arkham now has a chatroom where users can directly engage with one another. Additionally, users can earn points by verifying their entity pages and participating in chats.