Multi-Chain Lending Protocol Radiant Capital Approved for Ethereum Deployment
Binance News
2023-10-31 00:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has announced that it has been approved for deployment on Ethereum and will be implemented within 72 hours.
