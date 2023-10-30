Buy Crypto
Ubisoft to End Online Support for 10 Major Franchise Games

Binance News
2023-10-30 20:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, game publisher Ubisoft announced on Monday that it will end online support for several games from major franchises, including Assassin’s Creed and the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon series. A total of 10 games will lose their online capabilities in this latest round of shutdowns, which is set to take place on January 25, 2024. In each case, players will no longer be able to use the online play modes, connect to a Ubisoft account, earn Ubisoft Connect rewards, or utilize other online features in each affected game. Ubisoft’s blog post states, “Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly—however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated.” Assassin’s Creed II (Xbox 360), Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (Mac), Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (Xbox 360, PlayStation 3), and Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PC) will all go offline on January 25 on the specified platforms for each respective game. Additionally, Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PC), Heroes of Might and Magic VI (PC), NCIS (PC), Splinter Cell: Conviction (Xbox 360), R.U.S.E. (PC), and Trials Evolution (PC) will also lose their respective online capabilities on that date. Ubisoft and other major game publishers routinely disable online functionality for older or less popular games, citing the resources needed to pay for and maintain servers. Ubisoft most recently shuttered online capabilities for several games in October 2022, including Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and Splinter Cell: Blacklist.
