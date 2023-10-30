Buy Crypto
Gaming and Metaverse Tokens See Double-Digit Gains Amid Bitcoin ETF Speculation

Binance News
2023-10-30 19:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, speculation over a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) has apparently propelled the wider crypto market upward over the past week. However, several gaming and metaverse tokens have seen some of the largest gains amongst major cryptocurrencies, rebounding to claim sizable double-digit percentage boosts over the past week. GALA, the token of the Gala Games ecosystem, has been the biggest gainer amongst major gaming tokens over the past week, rising 42% to a current price of $0.02 per token according to CoinGecko. Another big winner in the gaming space over the past seven days is AXS, the governance token of play-to-earn monster-battling game, Axie Infinity. AXS has jumped 28% over the past week to a current price of $5.76, as of this writing, and nearly touched $6.00 earlier Monday. ApeCoin (APE), the Ethereum-based token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, is up about 20% over the past week to a current price of $1.36. The price popped as high as $1.42 on Sunday, up from an all-time low price of $1.01 set earlier in October. ApeCoin will be used in Yuga Labs’ Otherside metaverse game. MANA, the token of the Decentraland metaverse game, popped 21% this week to a current price above $0.37. And The Sandbox’s SAND token is up almost 15% this past week to a current price of $0.35. Compare those to Bitcoin, which is up 10% over the last seven days at a price of about $34,330. Gala Games is the publisher of numerous NFT-based video games, including Champions Arena and the upcoming Mirandus and The Walking Dead: Empires. Some of the GALA token’s sharpest gains last week came early Thursday ahead of the release of Legacy, a business simulator game from 22Cans, a studio formed by legendary developer Peter Molyneux.
