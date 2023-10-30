Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Animoca Brands Partners with Saudi Arabia's Neom Project to Advance Crypto Adoption in Gulf Region

Binance News
2023-10-30 17:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Animoca Brands, a leading blockchain gaming and metaverse investment company, has announced a strategic alliance and investment deal with Neom, the large-scale Saudi Arabian urban development project. The partnership aims to advance the adoption of crypto technology in the Gulf region. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on digital infrastructure projects that will support Neom's Vision 2030 goals and establish a hub to grow the local blockchain ecosystem. Neom first announced an investment in Animoca Brands last week, but did not confirm details at the time. Neom's investment arm will also invest $50 million into Animoca Brands, pending finalization of agreements. Neom will spend $25 million on convertible notes direct from the firm and another $25 million buying up Animoca shares on the secondary market. Majid Mufti, CEO of Neom Investment Fund, expressed excitement about partnering with Animoca Brands to support the development of Neom's digital infrastructure. He believes that Web3 technology and infrastructure development will not only be an important foundation of Neom's tech stack and architecture but also has the potential to revolutionize global industries. Animoca Brands will advise Neom on building blockchain-based services that can enable new models for living and working in the planned 34,000 square mile development in northern Saudi Arabia. Their collaboration will include various Web3 and metaverse projects tailored to Neom's futuristic vision. Neom is a planned urban metropolis in the Tabuk Province of Saudi Arabia, and it's planned to embrace emerging technologies in pursuit of a futuristic, green energy-powered city. The project is expected to cost $500 billion in total, however it has faced criticism and scrutiny over the alleged forced eviction of local tribe members. Animoca Brands is one of the most prominent blockchain game publishers and metaverse investors, with a valuation of $5.9 billion as of last year.
View full text