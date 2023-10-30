Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Chain of Alliance Releases Alpha 3.0 Update with New Features

Binance News
2023-10-30 15:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, blockchain-powered RPG Chain of Alliance has launched its Alpha 3.0 update, introducing new features such as leaderboards, rewards, species, and classes. The update includes daily quests where players can explore the capabilities of the newly introduced Assassin class and encounter the new Shadeborn species, which has a powerful flurry skill that allows it to deliver two consecutive attacks. The latest update builds on the previous release, which introduced seasons and battle ranks, adding season-based leaderboards reflecting players' performance and offering position-based rewards at the end of each season. Launched in February 2022, Chain of Alliance allows players to embark on epic quests and manage territories in a sci-fi/fantasy world inhabited by cartoon-like characters. The game's core revolves around NFT characters that players create using 'fragments,' which include components like the head, torso, and arms, each with unique attributes. These fragments act as the foundational elements for Heroes, and each fragment possesses distinct attributes that influence a Hero's health, attack power, and speed. By strengthening their characters, players enhance their ability to complete quests and collect more NFTs, which can then be traded on the secondary market. The game emphasizes true ownership through NFTs, allowing players to have full control over their digital assets. Chain of Alliance co-founder Steven Sorgenfrei explained that the team's overarching vision involves establishing interconnected game loops where NFTs from Chain of Alliance seamlessly integrate with other games, and vice versa. To power this ecosystem, both the existing NFTs and the upcoming $COA token, slated for release in the coming months, will play pivotal roles.
View full text