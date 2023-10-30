Chain of Alliance Releases Alpha 3.0 Update with New Features

According to Decrypt, blockchain-powered RPG Chain of Alliance has launched its Alpha 3.0 update, introducing new features such as leaderboards, rewards, species, and classes. The update includes daily quests where players can explore the capabilities of the newly introduced Assassin class and encounter the new Shadeborn species, which has a powerful flurry skill that allows it to deliver two consecutive attacks. The latest update builds on the previous release, which introduced seasons and battle ranks, adding season-based leaderboards reflecting players' performance and offering position-based rewards at the end of each season. Launched in February 2022, Chain of Alliance allows players to embark on epic quests and manage territories in a sci-fi/fantasy world inhabited by cartoon-like characters. The game's core revolves around NFT characters that players create using 'fragments,' which include components like the head, torso, and arms, each with unique attributes. These fragments act as the foundational elements for Heroes, and each fragment possesses distinct attributes that influence a Hero's health, attack power, and speed. By strengthening their characters, players enhance their ability to complete quests and collect more NFTs, which can then be traded on the secondary market. The game emphasizes true ownership through NFTs, allowing players to have full control over their digital assets. Chain of Alliance co-founder Steven Sorgenfrei explained that the team's overarching vision involves establishing interconnected game loops where NFTs from Chain of Alliance seamlessly integrate with other games, and vice versa. To power this ecosystem, both the existing NFTs and the upcoming $COA token, slated for release in the coming months, will play pivotal roles.

