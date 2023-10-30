Steve Aoki Collaborates with Stepn for Exclusive Digital Sneaker Collection on Solana NFTs

According to Decrypt, mobile move-to-earn game Stepn has announced a collaboration with electronic musician Steve Aoki to launch an exclusive collection of digital sneakers via Solana NFTs. The partnership is connected to Aoki's A0K1VERSE, an NFT-based membership club offering exclusive benefits to holders. The Steve Aoki x Stepn collection will feature 300 collaborative sneakers in four designs: Walker, Jogger, Runner, and Trainer. From October 31 to November 4, Stepn will release 60 editions of each NFT design through the MOOAR marketplace, priced at 3,500 GMT (approximately $695 at the time of writing). An additional 60 NFTs from the collection will be distributed to Aoki's fan community, bringing the total number of collaborative digital sneakers to 300 NFT editions. Stepn, developed by Find Satoshi Lab, is a move-to-earn game where users purchase NFT sneakers, connect them to their phones, and earn rewards for walking, jogging, and running. The company claims to have over 2 million monthly active users for Stepn. Aoki has released several other NFT projects in recent years, partnering with companies like Gala Games and Nickelodeon, as well as renowned comic book artist Todd McFarlane. In 2022, Aoki told Decrypt that he was 'building his own world' with A0K1VERSE. Find Satoshi Lab is preparing to launch its next game after Stepn, called Gas Hero—a social mobile and web game that challenges players to battle each other in a future dystopian world devastated by a rogue AI overlord that initiated a nuclear strike.

View full text