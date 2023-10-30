Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Steve Aoki Collaborates with Stepn for Exclusive Digital Sneaker Collection on Solana NFTs

Binance News
2023-10-30 14:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, mobile move-to-earn game Stepn has announced a collaboration with electronic musician Steve Aoki to launch an exclusive collection of digital sneakers via Solana NFTs. The partnership is connected to Aoki's A0K1VERSE, an NFT-based membership club offering exclusive benefits to holders. The Steve Aoki x Stepn collection will feature 300 collaborative sneakers in four designs: Walker, Jogger, Runner, and Trainer. From October 31 to November 4, Stepn will release 60 editions of each NFT design through the MOOAR marketplace, priced at 3,500 GMT (approximately $695 at the time of writing). An additional 60 NFTs from the collection will be distributed to Aoki's fan community, bringing the total number of collaborative digital sneakers to 300 NFT editions. Stepn, developed by Find Satoshi Lab, is a move-to-earn game where users purchase NFT sneakers, connect them to their phones, and earn rewards for walking, jogging, and running. The company claims to have over 2 million monthly active users for Stepn. Aoki has released several other NFT projects in recent years, partnering with companies like Gala Games and Nickelodeon, as well as renowned comic book artist Todd McFarlane. In 2022, Aoki told Decrypt that he was 'building his own world' with A0K1VERSE. Find Satoshi Lab is preparing to launch its next game after Stepn, called Gas Hero—a social mobile and web game that challenges players to battle each other in a future dystopian world devastated by a rogue AI overlord that initiated a nuclear strike.
View full text