Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Floor Price Rises To 30 ETH
Binance News
2023-10-30 14:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Blur indicates that the floor price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) series NFT has risen to 30 ETH. The series' NFT floor price had previously fallen to around 22.5 ETH in August, and has since increased by approximately 33% from its low point.
