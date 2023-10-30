Buy Crypto
ZkDay Istanbul Conference to Focus on Zero Knowledge-Proof Scalability Solutions

Binance News
2023-10-30 14:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the ZkDay Istanbul conference, focusing on zero knowledge-proof (ZK-proof) scalability solutions, is set to take place on November 13. The event is hosted by the Manta Network, Polychain Capital, nil; Foundation, and Cointelegraph. ZkDay Istanbul aims to foster learning, networking, and drive the progress and application of ZK technology across the blockchain space. The conference follows the successful ZkDay Paris event in July, which attracted 3,000 attendees and saw several participants secure financing rounds from top-tier investors. The Istanbul conference will feature over 10 curated early-stage ZK projects, venture capital and ZK panels, and sponsor booths for attendees to interact with. In addition, the event will host a zkDay Pitch competition sponsored by ETHGlobal, allowing ZK-focused projects to showcase themselves to the community. Eligibility criteria for the Pitch competition include a solid idea and projects seeking funds or those that have completed their seed round. The winner of the zkDay Pitch competition will receive a tailored advertisement program from Cointelegraph, with an estimated budget of $20,000–$30,000, and a chance to secure a share of the sponsor-backed prize pool. The conference will also feature keynote speeches and industry panel talks from over 20 distinguished speakers, providing networking opportunities for attendees to connect with key industry players.
