Notional Finance to Launch V3 on Arbitrum with Added Collateral Support and Incentives

According to Foresight News, fixed-rate lending protocol Notional Finance is set to launch its V3 version on Arbitrum on November 6th, offering 2 million NOTE incentives to liquidity providers. In addition, the V3 version will introduce support for cbETH, ARB, RDNT, and GMX as collateral. Following the launch of V3, more leveraged vaults using Balancer and Aura will be added.

