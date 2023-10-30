Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tokenization of Real-World Assets Gains Momentum in Decentralized Finance

Binance News
2023-10-30 13:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, 2023 has been a significant year for tokenization in decentralized finance (DeFi), with institutional interest in the space growing. Ben Forman, managing partner at ParaFi Capital, revealed that institutional entities like JPMorgan, Invesco, and KKR are increasingly excited about the tokenization of real-world assets. Forman estimates that 150 to 200 different teams are currently working in the real-world asset (RWA) category, with 500 to 1000 pilots set to launch in the coming years. Forman sees growing interest in the tokenization of traditional assets, such as tokenized gold, treasuries, LP stakes, and funds. Additionally, he highlights the development of non-financial asset tokenization, citing examples like the California DMV tokenizing 14 million automobile titles, university diplomas, identity credentials, and concert tickets. Forman believes that many of these assets will bypass legacy financial market infrastructure and move directly on-chain. Investor Santiago Santos notes the advantages of moving RWAs on-chain, such as more efficient pricing and real-time risk measurement. Forman suggests that unconventional asset classes that don't exist in traditional capital markets could be the most interesting on-chain due to the transparency around payments and securitization potential.
View full text