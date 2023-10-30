Digital Asset Investment Products Record Highest Weekly Net Inflows Since July 2021

According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a net inflow of $326 million last week, marking the largest single-week net inflow since July 2022. Bitcoin investment products saw a net inflow of $2.963 million, while Ethereum investment products experienced a net outflow of $6 million. Investment products shorting Bitcoin had a net inflow of $15.4 million. Solana investment products witnessed another inflow of $23.9 million.

