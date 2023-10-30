Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Government Presents Update on Fiat-Backed Stablecoin Regulation Plans

Binance News
2023-10-30 12:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the United Kingdom government has presented an update on its plans to regulate fiat-backed stablecoins. The document, published on October 30, aims to facilitate and regulate the use of fiat-backed stablecoins in UK payment chains. His Majesty's Treasury intends to introduce specific legislation to parliament in 2024, bringing the regulation of fiat-backed stablecoins under the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) mandate. The Treasury is considering making local companies, 'arrangers of payment,' authorized by the FCA, responsible for ensuring the overseas stablecoin meets local standards. Non-fiat-backed types of stablecoins, including algorithmic ones, will not be allowed into regulated payment chains. However, the document does not impose a direct ban but states that 'these transactions will remain unregulated.' HM Treasury considers them subject to the same requirements as unbacked cryptoassets. For standard stablecoins, the FCA will have the authority to demand that stablecoin issuers hold all reserve funds in a statutory trust. The terms of the trust will be set out in the FCA's rules, including redemption obligations in case of the firm's failure. In such a scenario, UK stablecoin issuers will face procedures under the Insolvency Act 1986. The central framework for all kinds of crypto, the Financial Services and Markets Act, passed the upper Chamber of the British Parliament in June 2023. The Treasury's document refers to the bill as the FCMA 2023, under which the Treasury, the Bank of England, and the FCA get their powers to regulate crypto and stablecoins in particular.
View full text