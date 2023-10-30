OPNX Drops Defamation Suit Against Crypto Investor Mike Dudas

According to CoinDesk, OPNX, the crypto trading platform associated with Three Arrows Capital's founders, has dropped its defamation lawsuit against crypto venture investor Mike Dudas. Court documents revealed that the platform voluntarily discontinued the lawsuit on October 27. In June, OPNX sued Dudas for defamation over tweets in which he called its backers 'unrepentant scammers' who cheated their former business partners. OPNX is linked to three crypto entrepreneurs with a history of leading bankrupt companies: Mark Lamb of CoinFLEX; and Su Zhu and Kyle Davies of the now-defunct hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. The highly-leveraged hedge fund collapsed last year, severely impacting the crypto credit industry and contributing to the bankruptcy of multiple companies, including FTX. Zhu is currently imprisoned in Singapore for failing to comply with a court order related to 3AC's ongoing liquidation. The lawyers representing OPNX did not immediately return a request for comment, and Dudas declined to comment.

