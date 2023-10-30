Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Animoca Brands Partners with Saudi Arabia's NEOM Investment Fund to Drive Web3 Development

Binance News
2023-10-30 11:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Web3 games developer Animoca Brands and Saudi Arabia's NEOM Investment Fund announced a partnership on October 30 to promote Web3 development in the region. The collaboration will involve Animoca working with NEOM to build Web3 enterprise service capabilities, which are intended to be applied globally but will first be deployed in Riyadh and the NEOM region. NEOM, a region in northwest Saudi Arabia, is being developed into a 'living laboratory' for a future society, with a focus on emerging technology and innovation. The partnership aims to establish a hub within NEOM to support the local Web3 ecosystem, as part of Saudi Arabia's broader 'Saudi Vision 2030' plan for increased economic, social, and cultural diversification. Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund, stated that Web3 technology and infrastructure development has the potential to revolutionize global industries. The NEOM Investment Fund is also proposing a $50 million investment in Animoca Brands. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, envisions the Web3 ecosystem as 'the emergence of a new meta-nation.' With the new partnership, Siu believes NEOM could become the first region to fully harness the power of blockchain. The Middle East has been rapidly adopting emerging technologies in recent years, with Saudi Arabia partnering with Chinese universities to develop an Arabic-based artificial intelligence system and OpenAI collaborating with Dubai-based technology group G42 for Middle East expansion.
View full text