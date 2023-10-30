Singapore's MAS Collaborates with Global Financial Regulators for Digital Asset Pilot

According to Foresight News, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced its collaboration with the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA), the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to advance digital asset pilots for fixed income, foreign exchange, and asset management products. MAS has established a Project Guardian decision-makers group, led by MAS and consisting of representatives from FSA, FCA, and FINMA, with the aim of promoting discussions on legal, policy, and accounting treatments related to digital assets, as well as identifying potential risks in existing policies and legislation related to tokenization solutions.

