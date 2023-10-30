Surf Protocol Raises $3 Million In Funding Led By ABCDE Capital

According to Foresight News, Surf Protocol, a perpetual contract trading platform based on Base, has successfully raised $3 million in financing. The funding round was led by ABCDE Capital, with participation from OP Crypto and C² Ventures. Surf Protocol aims to provide a decentralized platform for users to trade perpetual contracts, offering a more transparent and secure trading environment. The funds raised will be used to further develop the platform and expand its user base. The involvement of prominent investors such as ABCDE Capital, OP Crypto, and C² Ventures highlights the growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions and the potential of Surf Protocol to become a leading player in the industry.

