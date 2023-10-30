Shiba Inu Partners with RSTLSS to Integrate Shibarium Layer-2 Blockchain

According to CryptoPotato, Shiba Inu, the popular memecoin project behind SHIB, has partnered with UGC creator platform RSTLSS. The collaboration will integrate the Shibarium layer-2 blockchain into RSTLSS's operations, promoting advancements in Web3 and the gaming industry. RSTLSS had previously teamed up with Paris Hilton's entertainment company, 11:11 Media. Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that RSTLSS's UGC tooling allows creators to easily build a brand and trade their digital merchandise. RSTLSS founder Charli Cohen also spoke about the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of avoiding operating in silos in the Web3 sector and the power of collective change. The expansion of the Shibarium layer-2 solution, which has recently surpassed 3.5 million transactions and 1.3 million total blocks, could potentially boost Shiba Inu's price by improving transaction efficiency. The network aims to elevate the memecoin above its rivals by increasing speed and reducing transaction costs.

View full text