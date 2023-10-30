copy link
SOL Breaks Through $34, Achieving a New High in Nearly a Year
Binance News
2023-10-30 08:58
According to Foresight News, SOL has experienced a short-term breakthrough of $34, showing an intraday increase of about 3% and reaching a new high in nearly a year. The market has seen significant fluctuations, and investors are advised to be cautious of potential risks.
