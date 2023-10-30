copy link
South Korean Central Bank and Exchange to Develop Carbon Emission Trading Simulation System
Binance News
2023-10-30 07:34
According to Foresight News, the South Korean central bank and the country's exchange have signed an agreement to develop a carbon emission trading simulation system based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). The system will also test carbon emission trading using central bank digital currency (CBDC). The specific details of the experiment are expected to be announced by the end of November, with plans to conduct the tests in the third and fourth quarters of next year.
