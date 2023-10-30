copy link
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases by 2.34% to Reach a New All-Time High
2023-10-30 07:16
According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com reveals that Bitcoin has experienced a mining difficulty adjustment at block height 814,464. The mining difficulty has increased by 2.34% to 62.46 T, setting a new historical record.
