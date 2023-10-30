Arbitrum Security Council Elects Six New Members in Second Round of Voting

According to Foresight News, the second round of voting for the Arbitrum Security Council has concluded, with six new members joining the council. The elected candidates include Patrick McCorry from the Arbitrum Foundation, 0xhombre, the Tech Lead of PlutusDAO, John Morrow, the Co-founder of Gauntlet, Omer, the CEO of Chaos Labs, Harry Kalodner from Offchain Labs, and Matt Fiebach, a Research Analyst at Blockworks.

View full text