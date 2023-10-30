copy link
ENJ Price Surges to 0.2748 USDT, Daily Increase of 29.55%
2023-10-30 05:20
According to Foresight News, the price of ENJ has experienced a short-term surge, reaching 0.2748 USDT, with a daily increase of 29.55%. The market has seen significant fluctuations, and Foresight News advises investors to be cautious of potential risks.
